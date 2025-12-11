US phone imports from Samsung hub Vietnam hit lowest level since 2020

HANOI, Dec 11 : U.S. imports of telephones and parts from Vietnam, one of its top suppliers, fell to their lowest levels in more than five years in November, according to official Vietnamese data, as exporters led by Samsung Electronics faced trade uncertainties and slowing consumer demand.

Smartphones are not subject to U.S. tariffs but uncertainty over trade affected Vietnam's shipments this year, the data released earlier this week showed. Exports peaked in January and rebounded in May after the Trump administration exempted phones and other electronics from steep tariffs. Smartphone shipments began to fall sharply from August when 20 per cent tariffs were imposed on Vietnamese goods, despite the exemption.

In November, Vietnam's telephone exports to the U.S. fell to less than $410 million, the lowest monthly figure since May 2020, marking the fourth consecutive monthly drop.

Vietnam's production of telephones has been falling on an annual basis since August, official data that was updated through November showed.

Falling shipments in recent months were offset by roaring exports in the first half of the year. As a result, exports were flat in the first 11 months of 2025 compared with a year earlier.

Vietnam's smartphone trade figures largely reflect Samsung's exports, as the South Korean company accounts for the biggest share of exports and output from Vietnam.

Samsung does not disclose its export figures from Vietnam, where it has major manufacturing operations. It declined to comment on Vietnam's trade numbers.

A Vietnam-based executive familiar with Samsung's operations said the company was adjusting its production and export volumes in the country in reaction to weakening consumer sentiment.

The plunge in smartphone exports to the U.S. drove down Vietnam's total exports, which in November were the lowest since April, totalling nearly $4 billion.