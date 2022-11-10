Logo
Business

US plans to announce broadband infrastructure funding plans by Jun 30
Business

US plans to announce broadband infrastructure funding plans by Jun 30

US plans to announce broadband infrastructure funding plans by Jun 30

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington on Feb 26, 2015. (Photo: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

10 Nov 2022 10:25PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 11:54PM)
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said on Wednesday (Nov 9) it plans to announce by Jun 30 how it intends to allocate more than US$42 billion in broadband infrastructure grants to states and territories.

The distribution formula from the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) agency is contingent on ensuring accurate maps of US locations without access to high-speed broadband internet. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) separately said it will unveil a pre-production draft of new broadband maps on Thursday to improve provider data by incorporating challenges.

Individuals or others can search for their addresses and make challenges if they do not believe they accurately reflect available broadband internet services. State or tribal governments can make bulk challenges.

The infrastructure law authors said last year 19 million Americans lack access to high-speed internet.

The NTIA says challengers have their "best opportunity" to make challenges by Jan 13 "in time for the FCC to include corrections in the final version of the map that will be used to allocate Internet for All funding in the summer of 2023."

The US$1 trillion November 2021 infrastructure bill includes US$65 billion in total to boost access to the internet. There is a separate US$10 billion COVID-19 aid program administered by the US Treasury that also aims to boost broadband internet access in underserved communities.

The infrastructure bill also includes US$14.2 billion for FCC vouchers for low-income families to use toward internet service plans. More than 14 million households are taking part.

In November 2021, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the goal is for "every single American" to have access to high-speed affordable broadband, "which means truly affordable".

She said states must "show us a plan that guarantees every single person in your state has access to high-speed affordable internet." NTIA will release money, she said, after states submit plans that are approved by the department.

Source: Reuters

