Business

US plans vast AI fleet to counter China - WSJ
Business

US plans vast AI fleet to counter China - WSJ

US plans vast AI fleet to counter China - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

06 Sep 2023 06:20PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2023 06:48PM)
:The U.S department of Defense is considering the development of a vast network of Artificial Intelligence-powered technology, drones and autonomous systems within the next two years to counter threats from China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

In a speech on Wednesday the deputy secretary of defense, Kathleen Hicks will sketch out some of the air, land and sea capabilities that the Pentagon is looking to develop, the report added.

The Pentagon plans to use artificial intelligence for autonomous systems to detect and engage enemy targets, and can include self-piloting air- and sea-based drones, according to the Journal.

The department for defense did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters

