US policy allowing some US tech shipments to China’s Huawei “under assessment”- US official
US policy allowing some US tech shipments to China’s Huawei “under assessment”- US official

FILE PHOTO: A person stands by a sign of Huawei during World Artificial Intelligence Conference, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

01 Mar 2023 02:34AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 02:34AM)
A Trump administration policy that allowed companies to ship some U.S. technology below the “5G level” to China’s blacklisted telecommunications equipment maker Huawei is “under assessment,” a key U.S. official said on Tuesday.

“A licensing rule of the previous administration still stands for Huawei that allows things below 5G, below cloud level, to go, and I will say that all those things are under assessment,” U.S. Commerce Department official Alan Estevez, who oversees export control policy, said at a Congressional hearing. 

Source: Reuters

