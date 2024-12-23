Biden launches new US trade probe into legacy Chinese chips

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration on Monday (Dec 23) announced a last-minute trade investigation into Chinese-made "legacy" semiconductors that could heap more US tariffs on chips from China that power everyday goods from autos to washing machines to telecoms gear.

The "Section 301" probe, launched just four weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan 20, will be handed over to his administration in January for completion, Biden administration officials said.

The effort could offer Trump a ready avenue to begin imposing some of the hefty, 60 per cent tariffs that he has threatened on Chinese imports.

Departing President Joe Biden has already imposed a 50 per cent US tariff on Chinese semiconductors that starts on Jan 1. His administration has tightened export curbs on advanced AI and memory chips and chipmaking equipment to China and also recently increased tariffs to 50 per cent on Chinese solar wafers and polysilicon.

The US Trade Representative's office, which will conduct the new probe, said it is aimed at protecting American and other market-driven chip producers from China's massive state-driven buildup of domestic chip supply.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that the trade agency has found evidence that Beijing is targeting the semiconductor industry for global domination, similar to its buildup in steel, aluminium, solar panels, electric vehicles and critical minerals.

"This is enabling its companies to rapidly expand capacity and to offer artificially lower priced chips that threaten to significantly harm and potentially eliminate their market-oriented competition," she told reporters on a conference call.

Legacy chips use older, mature manufacturing processes and are found in a wide range of mass-market applications. They do not include advanced chips for use in artificial intelligence applications or sophisticated microprocessors.

The Biden administration will begin accepting public comments on the probe on Jan 6 and has planned a public hearing for Mar 11 to 12, according to a Federal Register notice on the probe. It is unclear whether Trump's choice to lead USTR, Jamieson Greer, a trade lawyer and former USTR chief during Trump's first administration, will be confirmed by the US Senate by then.

The probe is being conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the same unfair trade practices statute that Trump invoked to impose tariffs of up to 25 per cent on some US$370 billion worth of Chinese imports in 2018 and 2019, triggering a nearly three-year trade war with Beijing.

If Trump takes up the probe, it needs to be completed within a year from initiation.