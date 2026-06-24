US presses Meta to agree to AI reviews as security concerns rise, NYT reports

June 23 : The Trump administration is pressing Meta to submit its AI models for voluntary review, which would allow the government to evaluate its abilities and vulnerabilities, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing four people familiar with the confidential request.

The request was made in emails with the social media giant, the report said, as the administration steps up oversight of the AI industry.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government ordered Anthropic to suspend access to its most advanced AI models for foreign nationals, citing national security ‌concerns.

"We share the administration's goal of advancing U.S. leadership on robust and secure frontier AI. While we are working through the details, we hope to sign the agreement soon," Meta told Reuters in an emailed response.

The U.S. Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meta is the only major U.S. developer of AI technology that has not reached an agreement to voluntarily share its models with the federal government for review, according to the report.