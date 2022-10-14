U.S. to probe Samsung, Qualcomm, TSMC over semiconductors, circuits

WASHINGTON : U.S. regulators will investigate units of Samsung, Qualcomm and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) over certain semiconductor devices and integrated circuits and mobile devices using those components, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday.

The USITC will probe certain semiconductors manufactured by Samsung and TSMC, and certain integrated circuits from Samsung and Qualcomm following a complaint filed last month by New York-based Daedalus Prime LLC, it said in statements following voted to take up the probes.