U.S. to probe Samsung, Qualcomm, TSMC over semiconductors, circuits
FILE PHOTO: A printed circled board on display is pictured at the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) at Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu, Taiwan, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

14 Oct 2022 11:43PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2022 11:43PM)
WASHINGTON : U.S. regulators will investigate units of Samsung, Qualcomm and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) over certain semiconductor devices and integrated circuits and mobile devices using those components, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday.

The USITC will probe certain semiconductors manufactured by Samsung and TSMC, and certain integrated circuits from Samsung and Qualcomm following a complaint filed last month by New York-based Daedalus Prime LLC, it said in statements following voted to take up the probes.

Source: Reuters

