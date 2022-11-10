US probes FTX over handling of client funds - Bloomberg News

Two top U.S. financial regulators are probing whether crypto exchange FTX.com properly handled customers' funds, and its relationship with other parts of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are probing FTX.com’s relationship with its American counterpart FTX U.S. and Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research, the report said.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, comes a day after crypto exchange Binance said it would acquire FTX.com.

A CFTC spokesperson declined to comment. The SEC and FTX.com did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.