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US probes Samsung for alleged infringement of Netlist's memory-chip patents
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US probes Samsung for alleged infringement of Netlist's memory-chip patents

US probes Samsung for alleged infringement of Netlist's memory-chip patents

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

16 Jul 2026 06:57PM (Updated: 16 Jul 2026 06:59PM)
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July 16 : U.S. trade regulators have launched a probe into Samsung Electronics' memory chips and products sold by Google, Nvidia, Broadcom and Super Micro Computer that use them after a complaint by Netlist alleging infringement of its patents.

California-based Netlist has accused Samsung and its U.S. units of infringing its patents on dynamic random access memory, a type of chip that temporarily stores data for processors and is a critical component in the servers powering the AI boom, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) said on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
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