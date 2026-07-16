US probes Samsung for alleged infringement of Netlist's memory-chip patents

July 16 : U.S. trade regulators have launched a probe into Samsung Electronics' memory chips and products sold by Google, Nvidia, Broadcom and Super Micro Computer that use them after a complaint by Netlist alleging infringement of its patents.

California-based Netlist has accused Samsung and its U.S. units of infringing its patents on dynamic random access memory, a type of chip that temporarily stores data for processors and is a critical component in the servers powering the AI boom, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) said on Wednesday.