Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US raises concerns with China about actions against US companies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US raises concerns with China about actions against US companies

US raises concerns with China about actions against US companies

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing titled "A Review of the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request: Investing in U.S. Security and Competitiveness, and the Path Ahead for the U.S.-China Relationship" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

26 May 2023 08:07AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo raised concerns about Chinese actions against U.S. firms operating in China with Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao during a meeting on Thursday in Washington, according to a U.S. readout.

"The two had candid and substantive discussions on issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, including the overall environment in both countries for trade and investment and areas for potential cooperation," the commerce department said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.