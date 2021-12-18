Logo
US recommends approving Google, Meta undersea cable
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google LLC is seen at their office in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

18 Dec 2021 04:19AM (Updated: 18 Dec 2021 04:15AM)
WASHINGTON : The Biden administration on Friday recommended the Federal Communications Commission grant Alphabet's Google and Facebook-parent Meta licenses for an undersea cable.

The companies entered into national security agreements to protect data on the Pacific Light Cable Network system, an undersea fiber optic cable system that will connect the United States, Taiwan and the Philippines. The agreements will protect "U.S. persons’ privacy and security through terms that reflect the current threat environment," the Justice Department said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)

Source: Reuters

