Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US regulator orders Honda unit to pay $12.8 million for harming drivers' credit reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US regulator orders Honda unit to pay $12.8 million for harming drivers' credit reports

US regulator orders Honda unit to pay $12.8 million for harming drivers' credit reports

FILE PHOTO: A Honda logo is seen at the New York International Auto Show Press Preview, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 27, 2024. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado/File Photo

18 Jan 2025 12:45AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Honda's U.S. financing arm was ordered on Friday by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay $12.8 million for reporting inaccurate information that affected the credit reports of 300,000 drivers of Honda and Acura vehicles.

The CFPB said American Honda Finance deferred some drivers' loan payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, only to then tell credit reporting agencies that the drivers were delinquent when they should have been reported as current.

"False accusations on a credit report can have serious implications for Americans seeking a job, housing or a loan," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement faulting the financing arm's "sloppy practices."

The $12.8 million payment includes a $2.5 million civil fine and $10.3 million in restitution to drivers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement