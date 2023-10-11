Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US regulator probes Twitter security lapse before Musk took over - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US regulator probes Twitter security lapse before Musk took over - Bloomberg News

US regulator probes Twitter security lapse before Musk took over - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The logo for social media platform X, following the rebranding of Twitter, is seen covering the old logo in this illustration taken, July 24, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

11 Oct 2023 02:21AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The U.S. securities regulator is investigating how Twitter managed a 2018 security lapse that exposed personal user information before billionaire Elon Musk bought the social media platform last year, Bloomberg News reported.

The agency has been scrutinizing whether the former top executives failed to adequately disclose those privacy issues to shareholders or put in place proper controls, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

At the time, the company was being led by Jack Dorsey with Ned Segal as CFO and Parag Agrawal as the chief technology officer.

A bug on the social media platform had let outsiders view user email addresses during password resets, which revealed the identity of users, Bloomberg News said.

The company and the SEC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Musk renamed the social media platform as X following the acquisition.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.