Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US regulators see deal with Beijing on audits as 'premature,' will continue to engage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US regulators see deal with Beijing on audits as 'premature,' will continue to engage

US regulators see deal with Beijing on audits as 'premature,' will continue to engage

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China, Jul 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

24 Mar 2022 11:43PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 11:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The US public company accounting regulator said on Thursday (Mar 24) that it continued to engage with Chinese regulators about getting access to their auditors' records, but it remained unclear if the Chinese government would grant the access required by a new US listing law.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said recent media speculation about an imminent deal that would stop hundreds of Chinese companies from being kicked off American stock exchanges was “premature”.

The regulator added that any agreement would only be a “first step” and that the PCAOB would then investigate to ensure that the deal is being followed.

"If an agreement is reached, we will then proceed with our inspection and investigation activities to determine if the agreement operates as intended ... [but] an agreement without successful execution will not satisfy US law," the audit watchdog said.

Chinese regulators have asked some of the country’s US-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York, Reuters reported on Tuesday

The Financial Times and Bloomberg News also reported this month that China’s securities watchdog is weighing a proposal that would allow US regulators to inspect auditors’ working papers for some companies as soon as this year.

China's regulators have also been considering a proposal to allow their US counterparts to inspect audit working papers of some Chinese firms that do not gather sensitive data.

Chinese companies that list on US stock exchanges must disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a government entity, and provide evidence of their auditing inspections under new SEC rules adopted last year aimed at advancing a process that could lead to more than 200 companies being kicked off US exchanges and could make some Chinese companies less attractive to investors.

US lawmakers mandated in December 2020 that the watchdog take steps to ensure foreign companies listed in the United States, in particular Chinese companies, comply with US auditing standards after decades of China's reluctance to let overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms due to national security concerns.

Source: Reuters/fh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us