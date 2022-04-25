Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US Republican lawmaker Jordan: Twitter-Musk deal good for shareholders
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US Republican lawmaker Jordan: Twitter-Musk deal good for shareholders

US Republican lawmaker Jordan: Twitter-Musk deal good for shareholders

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) arrives for the Republican caucus meeting, in Washington, U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

25 Apr 2022 08:58PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 09:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :Republican U.S. Representative Jim Jordan on Monday welcomed reports that Twitter Inc is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk as good for shareholders and good for free speech.

"I think this deal looks like it's good for the shareholders; second, it's good for free speech, it's good for the First Amendment," Jordan said in an interview with Fox News.

Jordan and other Republicans have been critical of Twitter for banning former President Donald Trump and other notable conservatives.

Twitter banned Trump's account due to the risk of further violence after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Last week a group of 18 U.S. House Republicans sent Twitter board members a letter asking them to preserve all records and materials relating to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, laying the groundwork for a potential investigation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us