US restricts exports to a dozen more Chinese companies

WASHINGTON :The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it had placed a dozen more Chinese companies on its trade blacklist, citing national security concerns and in some cases their assistance to the Chinese military.

The Commerce Department said Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Hunan Goke Microelectronics, New H3C Semiconductor Technologies Co., Ltd., Xi’an Aerospace Huaxun Technology, and Yunchip Microelectronics were placed on the list for the Commerce Department's entity list for their "support of the military modernization of the People’s Liberation Army."

They also added Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale, QuantumCTek, and Shanghai QuantumCTeck Co., Ltd. to the list for "acquiring and attempting to acquire U.S.-origin items in support of military applications."

Suppliers to these companies will need to apply for a license before selling to them, which is likely to be denied.

In total 27 new entities were added to the list on Wednesday from China, Japan, Pakistan, and Singapore.

