US resumes talks with Huawei CFO on resolving criminal charges: Report

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is in talks with Huawei and lawyers for its Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou about an agreement that could allow her to return to China, the Globe and Mail reported on Friday (Sep 17), citing Canadian sources.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States, charging her with fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

The United States is prepared to end an extradition request and criminal proceedings against Meng if she pleads guilty and pays a hefty fine, the report said, citing sources.

Both parties have been in talks for weeks, the newspaper added, citing two of its sources.

Huawei and the US Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.