US reviewing tariffs on Chinese goods set to end in July

WASHINGTON: American tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports are due to expire in July, but could be extended if enough industries ask for it, US officials said Tuesday (May 3).

With Americans facing the highest inflation in more than four decades and companies struggling to find key supplies, President Joe Biden has faced increasing calls to get rid of the punitive duties imposed during the trade war launched by his predecessor Donald Trump.

The tariffs were first imposed in 2018, eventually ramping up to cover about US$350 billion in annual imports from China in retaliation for Beijing's theft of American intellectual property and forced transfer of technology.

The measures will lapse Jul 6 unless there is a request to continue them, at which point they would be subject to review.

US trade officials said Tuesday they are officially reaching out to the public to seek comment on whether to extend the tariffs, including sending letters to 600 firms that expressed support for the measures.

"Under the statute, the tariffs would expire at the four-year anniversary unless we go through this process and get a request for the continuation of action," a senior official with the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) told reporters.

The official declined to say whether high prices would be a consideration, but said any review will look at "the effects of such actions on the United States economy, including consumers."