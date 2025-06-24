US safety agency contacts Tesla on robotaxi issues seen in online videos

WASHINGTON :The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is seeking information from Tesla after reviewing online videos of a robotaxi allegedly using the wrong lane and of speeding by another driverless vehicle.

The U.S. auto safety agency said it is "aware of the referenced incidents and is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information."

NHTSA routinely asks automakers for additional information after reports of questionable driving behavior by advanced driver assistance systems or automated driving systems.

Tesla started a limited, paid robotaxi test service and deployed a dozen or so self-driving cars in Austin, Texas on Sunday. The company plans to avoid bad weather, difficult intersections, and won't take anyone below the age of 18.

NHTSA noted that under the law it "does not pre-approve new technologies or vehicle systems – rather, manufacturers certify that each vehicle meets NHTSA’s rigorous safety standards, and the agency investigates incidents involving potential safety defects."

Bloomberg News reported NHTSA's query to Tesla earlier on Monday.

The EV maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Monday, Tesla told NHTSA its answers to questions on the safety of its robotaxi deployment in Texas are confidential business information and should not be made public.

NHTSA is reviewing answers given in response to the agency's questions about the safety of its self-driving robotaxi in poor weather among numerous issues.

The agency has been investigating since October collisions of Tesla vehicles using Full Self-Driving software under conditions of reduced visibility. The probe covers 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD technology after four reported collisions, including a 2023 fatal crash.