US safety agency discussing Tesla camera replacements
A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

10 Dec 2021 06:19AM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 06:16AM)
WASHINGTON : The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it is discussing with Tesla its decision to replace cameras in some U.S. vehicles.

CNBC reported on Monday Tesla was replacing repeater cameras in several hundred Model S, X and 3 vehicles due to faulty circuit boards inside but had not issued a recall. NHTSA said it is "aware of the issue and has been discussing it with the manufacturer" and is "monitoring all data sources."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)

Source: Reuters

