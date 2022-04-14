Logo
US says advanced hackers have shown ability to hijack 'multiple' industrial control systems
14 Apr 2022 01:26AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 02:19AM)
WASHINGTON :Advanced hackers have demonstrated the ability to "gain full system access" to multiple industrial control systems, the U.S. government said in an alert issued on Wednesday.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a joint advisory with other government agencies that the affected devices were made by Schneider Electric and OMRON Corp.

Industrial control systems refer to the computers that run the machinery, pipes, and other specialized equipment in power stations, refineries, manufacturing plants and more.

An executive at Dragos, the cybersecurity firm that helped uncover the cybersabotage tool used by the hackers, said the tool was "highly capable" and had likely been in the works for several years.

"It is as dangerous are people are making it out to be," Dragos executive Robert Lee said in a telephone interview.

OMRON did not immediately return a message seeking comment. A Schneider spokesperson did not immediately answer a request for comment.

CISA said it was making the announcement alongside the Department of Energy, the National Security Agency, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It thanked Dragos, Mandiant, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and Schneider Electric for their contributions to the alert.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing, James Pearson, and Raphael Satter; additional reporting by Matthieu Protard in Paris)

Source: Reuters

