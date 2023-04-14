Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US says Photoshop maker Adobe to pay $3 million to settle kickback allegations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US says Photoshop maker Adobe to pay $3 million to settle kickback allegations

US says Photoshop maker Adobe to pay $3 million to settle kickback allegations

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Adobe Inc. is pictured at the company's office in Citywest Business Campus, Saggart, Ireland October 19, 2021. Picture taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/ Tom Bergin

14 Apr 2023 04:46AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 06:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :Photoshop maker Adobe Inc has agreed to pay $3 million to settle U.S. kickback allegations involving federal software sales, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The settlement resolves allegations that Adobe made improper payments under its Solution Partner program to companies that had a contractual or other relationship with the government that allowed them to influence federal purchases of Adobe software, the Justice Department said.

Between January 2011 and December 2020, Adobe allegedly paid the companies a percentage of the purchase price of the software, according to the Justice Department.

The United States contends that these payments constituted prohibited kickbacks that resulted in Adobe causing false claims for payment to be submitted to federal agencies.

The company said on Thursday that it had cooperated with the government since it began its probe in 2018 and was pleased "to have this matter behind us."

"Those who do business with the government are prohibited from paying kickbacks, which can result in unnecessary purchases and increase costs to taxpayers," said Brian Boynton, head of the Justice Department's civil division.

"We will continue to use all appropriate tools to safeguard the integrity of the federal procurement process," Boynton said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.