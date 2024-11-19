US SEC charges Bit Mining with violating Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

WASHINGTON : The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Bit Mining with violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with bribery scheme to influence members of Japanese Parliament, it said on Monday.

The SEC said the company agreed to pay a $4 million civil penalty to resolve charges that it violated the act from 2017 to 2019 by engaging in a widespread bribery scheme to influence numerous foreign officials, including members of Japan’s parliament, in efforts to establish an integrated resort casino in Japan.