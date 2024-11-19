Logo
US SEC charges Bit Mining with violating Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

19 Nov 2024 05:22AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2024 05:48AM)
WASHINGTON : The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Bit Mining with violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with bribery scheme to influence members of Japanese Parliament, it said on Monday.

The SEC said the company agreed to pay a $4 million civil penalty to resolve charges that it violated the act from 2017 to 2019 by engaging in a widespread bribery scheme to influence numerous foreign officials, including members of Japan’s parliament, in efforts to establish an integrated resort casino in Japan.

Source: Reuters

