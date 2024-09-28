US SEC charges Mango Markets with offering unregistered crypto token

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday charged cryptocurrency trading platform Mango Markets with unregistered sales of its digital asset token, which the regulator identified as a security.

The SEC also settled charges against Mango Labs and Blockworks Foundation for failing to register as brokers, the agency said.

Jurors in federal court in Manhattan earlier this year convicted a crypto trader of commodities fraud for rigging the Mango Markets exchange and stealing about $110 million from the platform.