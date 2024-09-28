Logo
US SEC charges Mango Markets with offering unregistered crypto token
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is seen at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

28 Sep 2024 03:12AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2024 03:15AM)
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday charged cryptocurrency trading platform Mango Markets with unregistered sales of its digital asset token, which the regulator identified as a security.

The SEC also settled charges against Mango Labs and Blockworks Foundation for failing to register as brokers, the agency said.

Jurors in federal court in Manhattan earlier this year convicted a crypto trader of commodities fraud for rigging the Mango Markets exchange and stealing about $110 million from the platform.

Source: Reuters

