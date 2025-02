Robinhood said on Monday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had closed its investigation into the company's crypto trading arm with no action.

Robinhood's shares were up 2.9 per cent in premarket trading.

In May 2024, Robinhood had received a notice warning that it could be charged for a potential violation of securities law within its crypto unit.

The SEC dropped a lawsuit against crypto firm Coinbase last week.