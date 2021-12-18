Logo
US SEC delays decision on Grayscale's spot bitcoin ETF
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual cryptocurrencies are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

18 Dec 2021 02:19AM (Updated: 18 Dec 2021 02:14AM)
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposal from Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world's largest digital currency manager.

In a notice dated Wednesday, the markets regulator said it now expects to review Grayscale's proposal by Feb. 6, later than the original December deadline.

In October, Grayscale, which has over US$45 billion of cryptocurrency assets under management, had said it plans to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a spot bitcoin ETF.

The first U.S. bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund also began trading that month, taking bitcoin's price to a six-month high. However, the cryptocurrency has since eased and it is currently trading below US$50,000.

