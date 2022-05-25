Logo
US SEC official says issues with US-listed Chinese firms remain 'significant'
Business

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

25 May 2022 03:22AM (Updated: 25 May 2022 03:27AM)
WASHINGTON: An official at the US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday (May 24) that "significant issues remain" in reaching a deal with China over a long-running dispute around auditing compliance of Wall Street-listed firms based in Beijing.

The SEC's international affairs chief, YJ Fischer, told an audience that the agency's accounting body, the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, would need to complete China audit inspections by Nov 22 to meet a Chinese company 2023 delisting deadline.

Fischer added that Chinese authorities should consider delisting from US exchanges a "subset of issuers" that it deems "too sensitive to comply" with US rules.

Source: Reuters

