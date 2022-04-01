Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US SEC says crypto safekeeping arrangements should be treated as liability
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US SEC says crypto safekeeping arrangements should be treated as liability

US SEC says crypto safekeeping arrangements should be treated as liability

FILE PHOTO: A representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph and U.S. dollar in this illustration taken, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

01 Apr 2022 12:08AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 12:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : U.S. listed companies that hold cryptocurrencies on behalf of users and customers should account for those assets as a liability on their balance sheet and disclose the related risks to investors, the securities regulator said on Thursday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidance would apply to a range of listed entities, including crypto exchanges and traditional firms such as retail brokers and banks that are increasingly providing cryptocurrency services and holding digital assets on behalf of a range of clients.

While there is a well-established standard under accounting rules for safeguarding traditional assets on behalf of clients, there is no explicit standard for safeguarding crypto assets and companies diverge in their treatment of these arrangements.

In its guidance, the SEC said there are "significant" technological, legal and regulatory risks associated with safeguarding crypto-assets and as a result they should be reflected as a liability on companies' balance sheets.

"The technological mechanisms supporting how crypto-assets are issued, held, or transferred, as well as legal uncertainties regarding holding crypto-assets for others, create significant increased risks...including an increased risk of financial loss," the SEC wrote.

Companies should also disclose "the nature and amount" of crypto assets they are responsible for holding, with separate disclosures for each significant crypto-asset, and any vulnerabilities resulting from concentration in such activities.

The underlying crypto assets should be accounted for at fair value, the SEC said.

Cryptocurrency platforms and wallets continue suffer major breaches, with hackers just this week stealing $615 million worth of cryptocurrency from blockchain project Ronin.

In addition, U.S. regulators remain undecided on how to treat cryptocurrencies, with regulators still discussing new rules for how banks should handle digital assets.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by David Gregorio)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us