US SEC says EDGAR back up after technical glitch

US SEC says EDGAR facing technical problems
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

22 Dec 2021 08:29PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 12:50AM)
:The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday its EDGAR system was back up and running after facing technical problems earlier in the day.

EDGAR, or the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval system, has a database of filings submitted by companies and others, which are required by law to file forms with the SEC.

"The technical issue has been resolved. EDGAR is operating normally," a banner message on SEC's website read, as regulatory filings from companies trickled in.

SEC did not elaborate on what had caused the issue.

No company filings showed on the database since Tuesday night, according to a Reuters check.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

