US SEC says EDGAR back up after technical glitch

:The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday its EDGAR system was back up and running after facing technical problems earlier in the day.

EDGAR, or the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval system, has a database of filings submitted by companies and others, which are required by law to file forms with the SEC.

"The technical issue has been resolved. EDGAR is operating normally," a banner message on SEC's website read, as regulatory filings from companies trickled in.

SEC did not elaborate on what had caused the issue.

No company filings showed on the database since Tuesday night, according to a Reuters check.

