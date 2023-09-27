Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US SEC settles fraud charges against Hyzon Motors over misleading investors
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US SEC settles fraud charges against Hyzon Motors over misleading investors

27 Sep 2023 05:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday it settled fraud charges against Hyzon Motors of misleading investors.

The company, a maker of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, was charged with misleading investors about its business relationships and vehicle sales before and after a July 2021 merger with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

The SEC also charged Craig Knight, Hyzon's former CEO, and Max Holthausen, former managing director of Hyzon's European subsidiary, for their roles in the fraudulent scheme, it said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.