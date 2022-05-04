Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US securities regulator probes Didi Global's US$4.4 billion IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US securities regulator probes Didi Global's US$4.4 billion IPO

US securities regulator probes Didi Global's US$4.4 billion IPO

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays trading information for ride-hailing giant Didi Global on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

04 May 2022 01:10AM (Updated: 04 May 2022 01:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The US Securities Exchange Commission is investigating Didi Global over its US$4.4 billion initial public offering in the United States in June last year, the Chinese ride-hailing giant said.

Didi was cooperating with the US securities regulator's investigation related to the offering, "subject to strict compliance" with Chinese law, the company said in its annual filing on Monday (May 2).

"We cannot predict the timing, outcome or consequences of such an investigation," Didi added.

The company did not provide further details about the nature of the investigation.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. An SEC spokesperson said the agency does not comment on possible investigations.

The IPO came under scrutiny by Chinese authorities last summer over data privacy concerns. Chinese regulators had urged the firm to put its listing on hold while a cybersecurity review of its data practices was conducted, sources have told Reuters.

Days after it went ahead, the country's powerful cyberspace watchdog ordered app stores to remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi and told the company to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest.

Didi subsequently announced in December that it would delist its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and pursue a listing in Hong Kong.

Didi shareholders will vote on May 23 on its plans to delist those ADRs.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us