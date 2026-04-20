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US security agency is using Anthropic's Mythos despite blacklist, Axios reports
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US security agency is using Anthropic's Mythos despite blacklist, Axios reports

US security agency is using Anthropic's Mythos despite blacklist, Axios reports

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

20 Apr 2026 02:12AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2026 02:32AM)
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April 19 : The United States National Security Agency is using Anthropic's Mythos Preview AI tool despite the Pentagon hitting the company with a formal supply-chain risk designation, Axios reported on Sunday.

The Mythos Preview model was being used more widely within the department, Axios said, citing sources. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Anthropic, the NSA and the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. The NSA is part of the Defense Department.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and Anthropic's CEO discussed working together for the first time since a dispute earlier this year between the Pentagon and the AI firm over how that company's models should be used.

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The talks came amid growing fears the artificial intelligence startup's latest model Mythos will supercharge cyberattacks.

The model is the company's "most capable yet for coding and agentic tasks," Anthropic has previously said, referring to the model's ability to act autonomously.

Its capabilities to code at a high level have given it a potentially unprecedented ability to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities and devise ways to exploit them, experts have said.

Source: Reuters
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