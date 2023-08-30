US seeking more 'predictable' business environment in China: Raimondo

SHANGHAI: The United States wants to work with China to ensure a more "predictable" environment for American businesses in Shanghai, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told officials in the economic hub on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Speaking with Shanghai Communist Party chief Chen Jining on day four of a bridge-building trip to China, Raimondo said a "stable economic relationship is good for America, good for China and good for the world".

"The US-China economic relationship is among the most consequential in the world," she told Chen.

Raimondo told Chen she was looking forward to talks to "bring about a more predictable business environment, predictable regulatory environment, and a level playing field for American businesses here in Shanghai".

US firms in China have long complained about what they see as an unfair business environment, with limited protection for intellectual property and preferential treatment afforded to domestic competitors.