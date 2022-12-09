US seeks to stop Microsoft's US$69 billion bid for games maker Activision Blizzard

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint on Thursday (Dec 8) aimed at stopping tech giant Microsoft from buying Call of Duty games maker Activision in a US$69 billion deal.

Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022 that it would buy Activision for US$68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said they would fight the FTC in court. "While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court," he said.