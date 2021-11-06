Logo
US Senate bill would limit big tech mergers
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

06 Nov 2021 01:24AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2021 01:19AM)
WASHINGTON : Two U.S. senators have introduced bipartisan legislation that seeks to make it harder for Amazon.com and other tech giants to make acquisitions

The office of Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, said on Friday that she and Republican Tom Cotton had introduced the bill.

A similar bill, introduced by Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries and others, has been voted out of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Howard Goller)

Source: Reuters

