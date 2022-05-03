Logo
US Senate Budget Committee to hold hearing on Amazon
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at an Amazon facility in Staten Island, New York City, U.S., April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at an Amazon facility during an Amazon Labor Union (ALU) rally in Staten Island, New York City, U.S., April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
03 May 2022 02:49AM (Updated: 03 May 2022 02:49AM)
WASHINGTON : The U.S. Senate Budget Committee will hold a hearing Thursday on Amazon.com Inc as the panel's chair urges the White House to end its federal government contracts over its labor practices.

Senator Bernie Sanders said the panel will hear from Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union as well as International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien and Greg LeRoy, executive director of Good Jobs First.

Last week, Sanders urged President Joe Biden to issue an executive order cutting off federal contracts to Amazon. Sanders has also invited Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos to testify on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

