US Senate committee to hold hearing for FCC nominee

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 : The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing Nov. 10 on President Donald Trump's nominee to serve on the five-member Federal Communications Commission that is considering the fate of Walt Disney's eight company-owned ABC stations.
Trump in August nominated Danielle Thumann Severs, who is a senior counsel to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, to serve on one of the two open seats on the commission. The FCC currently has two Republicans and one Democrat, Commissioner Anna Gomez. Trump fired two Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission and dismissed numerous other Democrats and could potentially fire Gomez if Severs is confirmed.