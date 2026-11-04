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US Senate committee to hold hearing for FCC nominee
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US Senate committee to hold hearing for FCC nominee

US Senate committee to hold hearing for FCC nominee

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seal decorates a wall inside their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

04 Nov 2026 04:41AM
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WASHINGTON, Nov 3 : The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing Nov. 10 on President Donald Trump's nominee to serve on the five-member Federal Communications Commission that is considering the fate of Walt Disney's eight company-owned ABC stations.

Trump in August nominated Danielle Thumann Severs, who is a senior ​counsel to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, to serve on one of the ​two open seats on the commission. The FCC currently has two Republicans and one Democrat, Commissioner Anna Gomez. Trump fired two Democrats on the Federal ‌Trade ⁠Commission and dismissed numerous other Democrats and could potentially fire Gomez if Severs is confirmed.

Source: Reuters
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