US Senate committee reviews Meta efforts to gain access to Chinese market

WASHINGTON : A U.S. Senate investigative subcommittee on Tuesday is opening a review into Facebook-parent Meta Platforms' efforts to gain access to the Chinese market and is seeking documents from the company.

Senator Ron Johnson, who chairs the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, joined by Senator Richard Blumenthal, the top Democrat, and Senator Josh Hawley, asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about allegations it worked to build censorship tools for the Chinese Communist Party as part of its efforts to gain entry in the Chinese market, according to a letter seen but Reuters.

The senators want Meta to disclose extensive records including all Meta communications or records of meetings with Chinese government officials since 2014 by April 21.