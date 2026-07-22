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US Senate panel approves bill to crack down on Chinese vehicles
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US Senate panel approves bill to crack down on Chinese vehicles

US Senate panel approves bill to crack down on Chinese vehicles

FILE PHOTO: A drone view of new cars lining up at an export terminal at the port in Shanghai, China July 14, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS

22 Jul 2026 11:41PM
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July 22 : The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation to toughen a U.S. government ​ban on Chinese automakers entering the American market that could potentially bar Mercedes-Benz from selling vehicles in the United States.

Senator Ted Cruz, the chair of the committee, warned that without changes, the bill's provision that would ban companies with more than 15 per cent ownership of Chinese entities would bar Mercedes-Benz from selling vehicles in the United States because of its nearly 20 per cent Chinese investment. Senator Bernie Moreno said Mercedes-Benz would have until 2030 to comply and could still get waivers if needed.

Source: Reuters
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