US Senate Budget Committee to hold hearing on Amazon

WASHINGTON : The U.S. Senate Budget Committee will hold a hearing Thursday on Amazon.com Inc as the panel's chair urges the White House to end its federal government contracts over its labor practices.

Senator Bernie Sanders said the panel will hear from Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union as well as International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien and Greg LeRoy, executive director of Good Jobs First.

Last week, Sanders urged President Joe Biden to issue an executive order cutting off federal contracts to Amazon. Sanders has also invited Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos to testify on Thursday.