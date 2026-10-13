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US Senate report says spending on consultants for internet subsidy program tops $200 million annually
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US Senate report says spending on consultants for internet subsidy program tops $200 million annually

US Senate report says spending on consultants for internet subsidy program tops $200 million annually

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with former special counsel at the Justice Department Jack Smith, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

13 Oct 2026 11:52PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2026 12:07AM)
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WASHINGTON, Oct 13 : A US Senate committee report released on Tuesday said consultants who assist schools and libraries in winning funding from a $3 billion annual internet subsidy program receive between $200 million and $400 million annually.

Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz said consultants help the applicants for the Federal Communications Commission E-Rate program "comply with a Byzantine process that has become a costly feature of the program."

He added that the high fees should "prompt greater scrutiny of how E-Rate funds move, who benefits and whether the program's current structure delivers value to schools, libraries and taxpayers."

Source: Reuters
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