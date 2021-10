WASHINGTON : U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar says she will ask a Facebook whistleblower testifying to Congress on Tuesday whether the social media company did enough to warn law enforcement about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The senator said she would also ask Frances Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, about her assertion that the company's algorithms promote harmful content.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler)