Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US senator asks 23andMe for details after reported data for sale online
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US senator asks 23andMe for details after reported data for sale online

US senator asks 23andMe for details after reported data for sale online

FILE PHOTO: Attendees purchase DNA kits at the 23andMe booth at the RootsTech annual genealogical event in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., February 28, 2019. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

21 Oct 2023 01:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The top Republican on the U.S. Senate's health committee has called on the chief executive of 23andMe to provide the panel with details after data from the family genetics website was advertised for sale on the dark web.

Senator Bill Cassidy, the ranking member on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, expressed concerns in a letter to CEO Anne Wojcicki, and asked for more information. A hacker advertised 23andMe data earlier this month, but 23andMe said in a statement that the company itself had not been breached.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.