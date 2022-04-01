Logo
US senator 'worried' about Chinese stake in MP Materials
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) arrives to vote on an amendment to the Continuing Resolution that averted a shutdown of the federal government, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Cherry

01 Apr 2022 02:12AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 02:26AM)
(Corrects to remove word "big" in quote in second paragraph)

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, a leading voice on energy policy reform in Washington, on Thursday said she is "worried" about a Chinese company's stake in MP Materials Inc, which owns the only U.S. rare earths mine and last month received a Pentagon grant.

"It kind of disturbs me to know that there's a Chinese interest there" in MP Materials, Murkowski said at a U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee hearing.

Shenghe Resources Holding Co holds about 7.7per cent of MP's stock, which Murkowski said "is something that we're worried about."

Las Vegas-based MP declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Mark Porter)

Source: Reuters

