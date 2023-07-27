Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US Senator Wyden asks FTC, CISA, DOJ to 'take action' against Microsoft following hack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US Senator Wyden asks FTC, CISA, DOJ to 'take action' against Microsoft following hack

US Senator Wyden asks FTC, CISA, DOJ to 'take action' against Microsoft following hack
FILE PHOTO: Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks during the Senate Finance Committee hearing on the nomination of Chris Magnus to be the next U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 19, 2021. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
US Senator Wyden asks FTC, CISA, DOJ to 'take action' against Microsoft following hack
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
27 Jul 2023 11:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has asked the Federal Trade Commission, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Department of Justice to 'take action' against Microsoft following a China-linked hack that reportedly resulted in the theft of thousands of government emails from top U.S. officials.

In a letter released Thursday, Wyden said that "even with the limited details that have been made public so far, Microsoft bears significant responsibility for this new incident."

The FTC, the Justice Department, and the Cybersecurity Agency - known as CISA - did not immediately respond to request seeking comment.

Microsoft did not immediately return a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.