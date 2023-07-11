Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US senators to get classified White House AI briefing Tuesday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US senators to get classified White House AI briefing Tuesday

US senators to get classified White House AI briefing Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

11 Jul 2023 01:41AM (Updated: 11 Jul 2023 02:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :The White House will brief senators Tuesday on artificial intelligence in a classified setting as lawmakers consider adopting legislative safeguards on the fast-moving technology.

The 3 p.m. ET briefing, organized by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and other senators, will be the first-ever classified Senate briefing on AI and will take place in a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) at the U.S. Capitol.

The briefers will include Avril Haines, director of National Intelligence; Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy director Arati Prabhakar and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Director Trey Whitworth.

Schumer told senators in a letter the briefing will show how the U.S. government is "using and investing in AI to protect our national security and learn what our adversaries are doing in AI.... Our job as legislators is to listen to the experts and learn as much as we can so we can translate these ideas into legislative action."

Schumer, who last month called for "comprehensive legislation" to address AI, pledged to convene the "top minds in artificial intelligence" starting in September to join a "series of AI Insight Forums that will begin laying down a new foundation for AI policy."

Governments around the world are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology and U.S. lawmakers are increasingly urging quick action to address risks. So-called generative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT's human-sounding prose, is growing more popular and some experts have said it could remake human society.

In April, Schumer circulated a framework outlining a new regulatory regime to "prevent potentially catastrophic damage to our country while simultaneously making sure the U.S. advances and leads in this transformative technology."

Congress is narrowly divided and has not reached any consensus on AI legislation.

In April, the CEOs of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, its backer Microsoft, and Alphabet met with Biden and other officials to discuss AI.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.