Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US senators urge telecom agency to OK use of connected vehicle spectrum
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US senators urge telecom agency to OK use of connected vehicle spectrum

13 Feb 2023 10:16PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 10:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Two U.S. senators on Monday urged the Federal Communications Commission to move quickly to grant some automakers and universities the ability to use some spectrum to deploy connected vehicle technology aimed at preventing crashes.

Senators Gary Peters and Cynthia Lummis urged the FCC to approve "waiver requests to enable deployment of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology in the 5.9

GHz spectrum band. C-V2X technology is poised to save lives, (and) will pave the way for the future of automobile and transportation infrastructure." The FCC said in November 2020 it intended to offer waivers. It has received 18 waiver requests to date and none have yet been granted, the senators said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.