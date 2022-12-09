Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US senators Warren, Smith ask Fed for accounting of banks' crypto ties
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US senators Warren, Smith ask Fed for accounting of banks' crypto ties

US senators Warren, Smith ask Fed for accounting of banks' crypto ties

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) looks on as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the "Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress", on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

09 Dec 2022 01:05AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 01:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith are demanding an accounting from the Federal Reserve and other US financial regulators of banks' cryptocurrency activity and ties to the industry following the implosion of crypto exchange FTX.

"While the banking system has so far been relatively unscathed by the latest crypto crash, FTX’s collapse shows that crypto may be more integrated into the banking system than regulators are aware," the lawmakers wrote to the chiefs of the Fed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in letters dated Wednesday and released by Warren's office on Thursday.

"We write to express concern ... and to inquire about how your agency assesses the risks to banks and the banking system associated with those relationships," wrote the senators, both Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee.

The letters asked for details on oversight of banks' cryptocurrency trading and loans to crypto firms, and asked if regulators plan to conduct a review of crypto firms' relationships with banks. They gave regulators two weeks to respond to their requests.

Lawmakers have launched inquiries into the cryptocurrency industry following the collapse of Bahamas-based FTX, which filed for bankruptcy last month after the disappearance of at least US$1 billion of customer funds.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.